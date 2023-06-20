EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

On June 7, 2023, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce held a Public Safety Summit that featured Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, along with representatives from Des Moines, Burien, Tukwila, Normandy Park, SeaTac, the Port of Seattle and more.

At this membership event, the chamber brought together subject matter experts, industry leaders, business owners and community members to provide insight into trends, public safety plans and resources.

“The future of Public Safety is emerging all around us,” organizers said. “Rapidly evolving public demands, powerful social and digital technologies, and new methods of engaging with the community are upending past practices in policing and opening up entirely new models of community safety. Now is the time for public safety leaders to not just respond to change – but lead into the emerging future.”

“Leading into the future of public safety will mean embracing diverse voices, designing new policing services, and building agility and wellness into organizational culture.”

The program included the following panel discussions:

State of Community Safety with Police Chiefs and representatives from the cities of Burien, Tukwila, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Des Moines, and the Port of Seattle.

with Police Chiefs and representatives from the cities of Burien, Tukwila, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Des Moines, and the Port of Seattle. Retail Theft with the WA Retail Association, the King County Prosecutors office, and Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

with the WA Retail Association, the King County Prosecutors office, and Attorney General Bob Ferguson. Diversion Programs with Westfield Southcenter, Glover Empowerment Mentoring, Tukwila P.D.

with Westfield Southcenter, Glover Empowerment Mentoring, Tukwila P.D. Best Practices with CulinX, Westfield Southcenter, WAORCA, and WA Hospitality Association.

with CulinX, Westfield Southcenter, WAORCA, and WA Hospitality Association. Why Inclusive Collaboration Matters with the Puget Sound Fire Authority

Below is edited video from the event as shot and edited by Scott Schaefer (total running time 1-hour, 35-minutes):