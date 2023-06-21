The City of Des Moines & Des Moines Police Department will be celebrating National Night Out (NNO) on Tuesday night, Aug. 1, 2023.

NNO is a crime prevention event held every year on the first Tuesday in August, and this year over 40 million people across the country are expected to participate.

Register your event today for visits from police, fire and local officials stopping by to say hello at your National Night Out event.

Registration is free and required each year.

“We are here to provide you all of the information and resources you’ll need to plan your National Night Out event. Again, registration is free and required each year. Registration begins on July 1st.”

TURN ON PORCH LIGHT * BLOCK PARTIES * COOK OUTS

“Together we are making communities safer, more caring places to live and work.”

JOIN IN BY SIGNING UP YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD HERE:

https://www.desmoineswa.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=17385088&pageId=19497159