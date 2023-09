Puget Soundkeeper is collaborating with Seattle Dive Tours and SR3: SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research to hold an underwater cleanup this Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, from 8:30–10:30 a.m. at the Des Moines Marina.

This special cleanup – part of International Coastal Cleanup Day – will remove submerged debris, as well as trash along the shoreline.

It is free and open to the public.

More info and registration is here: