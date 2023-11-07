The first round of results were released for Tuesday’s (Nov. 7, 2023) General Election, and the initial leaders winning three seats for Des Moines City Council are JC Harris, Jeremy Nutting and Yoshiko Grace Matsui,

Harris is leading Back by 306 votes.

City of Des Moines

Ballots Counted: 3,408

Registered Voters: 19,228 • 17.72 %

Council Position No. 2:

*JC Harris: 1,775 • 54.51%

Rob Back: 1,469 • 45.12%

Council Position No. 4:

*Jeremy Nutting: 2,182 • 66.93%

Christine Puzas: 1,062 • 32.58%

Council Position No. 6:

Yoshiko Grace Matsui: 2,570 • 97.13%

City of Burien

Ballots Counted: 5,507

Registered Voters: 29,469 • 18.69 %

Burien City Council Position No. 2:

Linda Akey: 3,280 • 61.43%

*Cydney Moore: 2,026 • 37.95%

Burien City Council Position No. 4:

*Kevin Schilling: 3,318 • 61.46%

Patricia Hudson: 2,058 • 38.12%

Burien City Council Position No. 6:

Alex Andrade: 3,119 • 57.98%

Krystal Marx: 2,235 • 41.55%

King County Council District No. 8

Ballots Counted: 34,153

Registered Voters: 158,506 • 21.55 %

Teresa Mosqueda: 16,189 • 50.18%

Sofia Aragon: 15,929 • 49.37%

Highline School District No. 401

Ballots Counted: 13,389

Registered Voters: 76,529 • 17.50 %

Director District No. 1:

Stephanie Tidholm: 6,883 • 56.46%

Michael T. Lewis: 5,196 • 42.62%

Director District No. 4:

Melissa Petrini: 6,788 • 54.13%

Carlos M. Ruiz: 5,686 • 45.34%

Director District No. 5:

Azeb Hagos: 9,219 • 98.08%

King County Fire Protection District No. 2

Ballots Counted: 6,757

Registered Voters: 34,649 • 19.50 %

Mike Ziegler: 4,681 • 75.32%

Alexis Taylor Entrialgo: 1,519 • 24.44%

City of SeaTac

Ballots Counted: 2,322

Registered Voters: 14,884 • 15.60 %

Council Position No. 1:

Senayet Negusse: 1,141 • 51.03%

Amy Rotter: 1,081 • 48.35%

Council Position No. 3:

Peter Kwon: 1,540 • 67.46%

Elizabeth Greninger: 733 • 32.11%

Council Position No. 5:

James Lovell: 1,124 • 50.43%

Brian Millican: 1,088 • 48.81%

Council Position No. 7:

Joe Vinson: 1,311 • 59.05%

Damiana Merryweather: 896 • 40.36%

City of Tukwila

Ballots Counted: 1,633

Registered Voters: 11,101 • 14.71 %

Mayor:

Thomas McLeod: 834 • 52.16%

Kate Kruller: 760 • 47.53%

As more totals come in for other races, we’ll update this post (refresh page to see latest).