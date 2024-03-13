The Memorial Flag Triangle Park project is underway and the City of Des Moines would like your input on preliminary design concepts.

Memorial Flag Triangle Park is where Des Moines Memorial Drive meets S. 216th Street, where the big flag pole is located (map below).

The city says that the online survey will take approximately 5 minutes to complete, and responses to it will be anonymous, and an email is not required.

“The Memorial Flag Triangle Park project will incorporate a number of improvements that will enhance the experience of the park for neighborhood pedestrians and visitors to the Memorial, as well as replace aging components and facilitate on-going maintenance of the park,” the city said.

These improvements include:

The addition of a wider paved plaza area to better accommodate Memorial events

New gateway signage

New bench seating

Replacement of the flag pole and flag

Restoration of the existing memorial plaque with a new pedestal base

New grasscrete permeable paving area for maintenance vehicle parking

New landscaping