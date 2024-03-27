Des Moines Police are seeking the public’s help regarding a drive-by shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2024.

Police said that on Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2024 at about 3:30 p.m., Des Moines Officers were dispatched to the area of 24200 26th Place S. (map below) for sounds of a shooting.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found shell casings at the scene but no victims. Witnesses reported a dark-colored sedan fleeing the area after the shooting, and investigators believe the residence was targeted.

This incident coincided with similar drive-by shootings reported by neighboring jurisdictions. Renton and Tukwila police identified a suspect and vehicle, leading to a pursuit that ended with an arrest in Tukwila.

DMPD officers have processed the scene and are currently comparing video and evidence collected.

“We continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to determine who may have been involved and are asking for help from the public,” police said.

Police Seeking Public’s Help

If anyone witnessed this incident or may have information helping us identify a suspect, they ask them to call detectives at (206) 878-3301 or e-mail [email protected], and reference case #24-0758.