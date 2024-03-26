For many high school students, going to the prom is an event anticipated for years – but not going to the prom because the family can’t afford a formal dress can be devastating.

Highline Schools Foundation’s Project PROMise helps provide formal dresses, shoes, and accessories to girls in need in Highline Public Schools.

Project PROMise 2024 will be April 19 & 20

The 2024 Project PROMise event will be held on Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20, 2024 at Highline High School in Burien. Students from any high school in Highline in need of formal wear for prom can sign up for a personal shopping appointment to shop for new and gently used dresses, suits, shoes and accessories at no cost, with the help of a personal shopper. The event is open to students of all genders enrolled in Highline Public Schools and is open by appointment only.

WHAT: 2024 Project PROMise

WHEN: Friday, April 19, 2024, from 3 – 8 p.m. (last appt at 7 p.m.) Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (last appt at 3 p.m.)

WHERE: Highline High School, 225 S 152nd St, Burien (map below)

Personal Shopping Appointments Now Open

Project PROMise provides new and gently-used prom dresses and menswear, as well as accessories such as jewelry, shoes, handbags and shoulder wraps/shawls. The event is open to students enrolled in Highline Public Schools planning to attend Prom, and is by appointment only. Please sign up for one slot only. You will have one hour to “shop” and try on clothing, and work with alteration volunteers. Due to space limitations, please do not bring more than one guest to help. Interested in shopping with a friend who also needs Prom clothing? Please sign up for individual appointments during the same time slot, if available. Please do not sign up for multiple appointments slots. Sign up via the button below!

VOLUNTEER AT PROJECT PROMISE: We would be unable to present this event without the time and talents of volunteers. We’ll need assistance with a variety of positions — from set-up and takedown, loading and unloading, personal shoppers, restocking, and more! Click the button below to sign up to volunteer!

Highline Schools Foundation has collected new and gently worn prom-appropriate dresses and accessories from our community. And each spring, Highline Public School high school students in need will be invited to “go shopping” for the perfect dress and accessories for their prom. The dresses are offered to the students to keep, or they may return them to the Foundation to be used the following year.

Sponsorship and Donation Opportunities

Project PROMise sponsorship and donations provides individuals and businesses great exposure in our community, and provides Highline Schools Foundation with resources to support this program. Donation of services (such as hair styling, manicures and pedicures, and other spa treatments) are also greatly appreciated.

Donations allow Highline Schools Foundation to:

Purchase hardware like hangers and dress racks

Provide dry cleaning for dresses as necessary

Provide alterations supplies for our volunteers

Contact

Please contact the Highline Schools Foundation for more information at [email protected] or (206) 631-3120.