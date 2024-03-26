Des Moines Police are seeking the public’s help finding Te’Ani Kaila’/Alana Lene, a 17-year-old who has been seeing since Feb. 20, 2024 at the Family Fun Center in Tukwila.

Te’ani had been living with and helping support her family, and friends say it’s out of character for her not to contact them.

Credit: Scott Oak

Te'Ani Kaila' | Alana LENE

Height: 5’04”

Weight: 115 lbs.

TATTOOS: SEA TURTLE W/FLOWERS; BUTTERFLY.

Please contact Des Moines Police Department (206) 878-3301 or call 911.