Puget Sound Skills Center will be holding a Career & College Fair on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, from 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Are you looking for entry level employees? Apprentices? Interns? Volunteers?

Part-time or Full-Time Employees?

PSSC will have over 800 Juniors and Seniors ready to interview for internships, apprenticeships, volunteer opportunities, and entry level positions from the following PSSC Programs:

Aerospace Manufacturing/Engineering

Design & Marketing

Auto Body Technology

Digital Arts & Video/Sound

Auto Technology

DigiPen Video Game Programming

AWS Cloud Academy

Fire & Emergency Services

Bio Medical Research & Global Health

Marine Science Technology

Construction Trades

Nursing Assistant

Criminal Justice

Pre-Veterinary Technician

Culinary Arts

Teaching Academy

Dental Assistant

To reserve your table for the College & Career Fair, click below:

For more information, please contact Renee Olsen at [email protected].

