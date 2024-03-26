Puget Sound Skills Center will be holding a Career & College Fair on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, from 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Are you looking for entry level employees? Apprentices? Interns? Volunteers?
- Part-time or Full-Time Employees?
PSSC will have over 800 Juniors and Seniors ready to interview for internships, apprenticeships, volunteer opportunities, and entry level positions from the following PSSC Programs:
- Aerospace Manufacturing/Engineering
- Design & Marketing
- Auto Body Technology
- Digital Arts & Video/Sound
- Auto Technology
- DigiPen Video Game Programming
- AWS Cloud Academy
- Fire & Emergency Services
- Bio Medical Research & Global Health
- Marine Science Technology
- Construction Trades
- Nursing Assistant
- Criminal Justice
- Pre-Veterinary Technician
- Culinary Arts
- Teaching Academy
- Dental Assistant
To reserve your table for the College & Career Fair, click below:
https://forms.gle/DLiN7y3hVgFePiNk9
For more information, please contact Renee Olsen at [email protected].
