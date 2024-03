Des Moines Police are seeking 16-year-old Leveah L. Thompson, who has been missing from her Mom’s Des Moines home since October, 2023.

Case: 23-2944

Leveah L. Thompson (16 years old)

Height: 5’05”

Weight: 140

Leveah left her Mother’s residence on Oct. 27, 2023 and has not returned home.

Leveah has a boyfriend named “Isaiah” and may be in the south Seattle area.

May be using the nickname “Aya.”

Please contact Des Moines Police Department at (206) 878-3301 or CALL 911.