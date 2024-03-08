Des Moines Police Department’s ‘Basic Community Academy’ will run from Mar. 20 – May 8, 2024.

This free 8-week program will be held on Wednesday nights from 6:30 – 9 p.m.

The Basic Community Academy is an 8-week program for Des Moines residents and those who work here.

It’s designed to acquaint participants with their police department and provide a better understanding of law enforcement’s role in the criminal justice system.

Upon completion, DMPD hopes that participants have an appreciation for the many challenges facing law enforcement today.

Due to the sensitive nature of some subjects in the Des Moines Police Community Academy, a criminal history background check will be conducted on all individuals applying for attendance.

Applicants must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Be Des Moines residents or work in the City of Des Moines.

Have no felony or recent misdemeanor convictions.

Commit to attending all 8 sessions.

Space is limited so register early!

The Des Moines Police Department reserves the right to deny attendance to any person if the results of the person’s background investigation causes concern regarding the safety, legality or advisability of the person’s attendance.

For more information, contact CSO Tonya Seaberry at: