You can now reserve a parking spot at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), the Port of Seattle announced this week.

Reserved Parking is a new, advanced reservation system that ensures customers are guaranteed parking upon arrival on Floor 4 of the garage — even during peak travel periods. Travelers can start taking advantage of the new parking option ahead of Spring Break travel by reserving online.

To access the dedicated Reserved Parking floor, travelers must make their reservation in advance at ReserveSEA.org. Drive-up parking on the floor, previously known as Terminal Direct, is no longer available. The day rate for the floor remains the same price. Travelers can create an online account to manage upcoming reservations, easily modify or cancel a reservation if travel plans change, and see prior transaction history.

“Reserved Parking is something travelers have repeatedly asked for over the past few years. We’re excited to launch a new product that will guarantee space for customers when they get to SEA, and improve their overall travel experience,” said Stephanie Nelson, Senior Manager, Aviation Commercial Management. “We expect Reserved Parking reservations to fill up fast for the upcoming Spring Break period, so we encourage travelers to plan ahead now. As the busy travel season picks up, we believe this will be a really convenient parking option that people can rely on.”

How it works

Reserve your parking by selecting your entry and exit dates and times on the website up to 120 days in advance of garage arrival.

by selecting your entry and exit dates and times on the website up to 120 days in advance of garage arrival. Pay for your parking in advance, and lock in your rate.

After making a reservation, watch for an email confirmation, including a QR code for easier and faster entry and exit.

The QR code can be saved on a mobile device in a digital wallet (Apple Wallet or Google Wallet) without having to keep track of a paper ticket or stop to pay for parking at exit.

When you arrive at the garage, follow the signs that say Reserved Parking to get to the reservation-only floor.

Scan your QR code from your mobile device at the entry gate on Floor 4.

Use our automated parking guidance system to find an open stall on the floor quickly and easily.

Use one of the skybridges on the floor to get to the airport’s main terminal.

When you return from your trip, scan the same QR code to exit the garage.

“In general, we recommend people reserve their parking when they book their flight, or at least 14 days in advance of flight departure to ensure availability,” said Nelson. “It’s especially helpful as summer approaches and the garage nears capacity on a regular basis. We expect the program to be popular and have plans to expand to more floors of the garage in the future.”

This new parking option is another example of SEA’s efforts to make the customer journey more predictable from the moment travelers reach the Airport Expressway to when they board their plane. Several major capital improvements are underway as SEA prepares for future needs and growing travel demand. One recent project completion was the automated parking guidance system (APGS), which installed wayfinding lights and cameras on every floor of the parking garage to help drivers gauge capacity and find parking stalls more quickly.

Additional details

Current rates are $47 per day (same as previous Terminal Direct/Floor 4 parking rates).

Reservations require a minimum two-day stay.

A QR code is required to access Reserved Parking; parkers can no longer arrive and pull a ticket at entry.

Drive-up parking is still available in General Parking.

For drive-up parkers who end up on Floor 4 accidentally, there will be a diversion lane they can use to exit the floor and park in General Parking.

Find more answers to frequently asked questions on the Reserved Parking page or make your reserved parking reservation today at ReserveSEA.org. For assistance with an existing reservation, call Parking Customer Service at (206) 787-4888.