BUY/SELL/SWAP!



Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.



Des Moines Yacht Club

25th Annual Indoor/Outdoor

Marine Swap Meet

Boats, boat parts, electronics, fishing gear, electronics, boating accessories, First Mates’ Treasure Table (to raise scholarship funds for local students) and more!

Open to the Public.

Space available – call, text or email

Shannan McCaslin to reserve your spot by March 8:

253-217-1662 or [email protected]

Des Moines Yacht Club is located at 22737 Marine View Drive South: