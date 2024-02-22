“More than just teaching someone to read…you’re teaching someone to love to read, and that feeling is even better.” – Chelsea Forbes-Terry, Reading Partners

Reading Partners is a national nonprofit that mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by fourth grade.

They are currently seeking Volunteers to help address the literacy gaps currently being experienced by students right here in our community. Your volunteer support can make a profound impact on the future os a student.

The power of reading gives students a foundation to excel across all other subjects like math, science, and history. Strong readers become confident learners empowered to ask questions, find answers, and eventually create a more innovative world.

Reading Partners offers a unique opportunity for volunteers to support and encourage students on their literacy learning journeys. Reading Partners provides training, on-site support, and an easy-to-use curriculum that sets volunteers up for success. The program and its volunteer reading partners are proven to help students improve their reading skills.

Here’s a video overview of Reading Partners:

How to Volunteer

If this sounds like something you want to be a part of, then learn more and sign up at:

