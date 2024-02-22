Emerge from the Big Dark with music in your heart – join Northwest Associated Arts for a special 40th anniversary concert, “Ruby Showcase,” featuring the singers of ChoralSounds NW accompanied by the Northwest Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, Mar. 23, 2024.

Showcasing the incredible solo and small ensemble voices from ChoralSounds NW, you’ll hear music from the 1980s to commemorate the chorus’ inauguration, plus R&B classics and modern hits.

Immerse yourself in the art of storytelling with the surround sound of an orchestra at the Renton Ikea Performing Arts Center!

“I am so excited to celebrate 40 years of song and community connection with this anniversary concert! Ruby Showcase is an entirely new format for an NWAA event and I am thrilled to bring it to the lovely Renton Ikea Performing Arts Center,” said Dr. Ryan Ellis, executive director of NWAA and artistic director of ChoralSounds NW.

It may seem easier to connect today – with text, Zoom, and TikTok – than it was 40 years ago. And yet, a 2023 report from the U.S. Surgeon General found that across age groups, people are spending less time with each other than two decades ago and it’s impacting public health. In a post-pandemic and increasingly war-torn world, it’s clear in-person connection and community is needed more than ever. Organizations like NWAA create spaces where chosen families are built and connection is experienced as a body, not just a mind. Spaces that transcend the divides and structures of work and religion foster the bonds of community while serving and respecting people of all ages, cultures, and ethnic groups.

“I joined ChoralSounds while still wading through the challenges of COVID…it felt like a leap of faith. In the two years since then, I’ve been re-energized, I’m prioritizing what makes me happy, and I’ve found an amazing community of talented and caring people,” said Nikki Salansky, ChoralSounds NW soprano. “We’ve challenged each other, laughed together, cried together and dazzled each other with what we can do. Being a part of this community makes my heart so full and I feel so alive.”

Dr. Ellis added:

“There is a heart to this group of folks. And while membership changes, that heart and passion for communal music remains. There’s a strong drive for artistic growth among these singers while knowing that we have a chance to share messages of hope, healing, and connection with our audiences.”

Tickets

Tickets are $25 for General Admission and FREE for those 17 & under accompanied by a paying adult.

The live concert will be held at the Renton Ikea Performing Arts Center (map below).

Purchase tickets online by clicking below or at the door.

Visit nwassociatedarts.org/concerts to see the full anniversary season concert list.