Des Moines Police told South King Media on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 that the 11-year-old boy who was missing has returned home.

“No foul play,” DMPD Detective Sgt. Scott Oak said.

As we previously reported, Steven L. Cummings, 11, went missing from his Des Moines home on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

No further details have been released.