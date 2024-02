The Des Moines Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding Steven L. Cummings, an 11-year-old boy who went missing on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Cummings is 5’4″, weighs 110lbs, and recently dyed his hair color burgundy.

Police said that he was last seen wearing a brown South Pole jacket and dark jeans, and is known to visit a homeless encampment near the Burien Transit Center.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call DMPD at (206) 878-3301.