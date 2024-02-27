An Earth Day Celebration will be held on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at Saltwater State Park in Des Moines, and all are invited.

This free event is sponsored by Friends of Saltwater State Park.

Activities for all ages will include:

  • 10 a.m.–3 p.m.: Educational Activities
    • Live Marine Animals
    • Native and Invasive Plants
    • Craft Table for Children
  • 10 a.m.: Beach Walks with Naturalist
  • 10:30 a.m.: Scuba Dive: splash time
  • 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Forest Hikes – 1.5 miles
  • 12 p.m.: McSorley restoration activities

Spend the day at the park enjoying nature.

Discover pass is required.

