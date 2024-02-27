Des Moines Mayor Traci Buxton this week was elected the 2024 Vice President of the Sound Cities Association (SCA).

SCA represents 38 King County cities and provides a regional voice for more than one million people.

Issaquah Mayor Mary Lou Pauly, who was recently elected SCA President, applauded Buxton’s election.

“Mayor Buxton is a collaborative leader who is driven by a mission to see people in our communities thrive,” said Pauly. “I can’t think of a better person to help lead SCA.”

Buxton was elected SCA Vice President by the SCA Board of Directors, which consists of councilmembers and mayors in King County elected by their peers to oversee the 38-city association. Member cities include the 38 King County cities with populations under 250,000.

“I’m honored to be chosen by my fellow city leaders to represent the cities of the Sound Cities Association in this new role,” said Buxton. “I look forward to working to build on SCA’s track record of being a strong voice for cities such as Des Moines.”

Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro, who serves as immediate Past President of SCA, praised Buxton’s election as Vice President. “Mayor Buxton brings a thoughtful, common-sense approach to her work that makes her an excellent leader in Des Moines and in our region.”

SCA Executive Director David Hoffman said, “SCA is lucky to have a history of high caliber leadership, and that continues with Mayor Buxton as our Vice President. Her compassion and fierce advocacy for both her home city of Des Moines and for our broader region give me confidence in our future.”

Buxton was first elected to the Des Moines City Council in 2017 and was elected to the SCA Board of Directors in 2022.

SCA is an association of King County cities and was founded in the 1970s to help cities act locally and partner regionally to create vital, livable communities through advocacy, education, leadership, mutual support and networking.