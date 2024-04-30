Stormfest will be held in-person again the weekend of June 4, 5, and 6, 2024 at Des Moines Beach Park, and you could earn up to $500.

As always training, support, and lunch will be provided. Expenses will be paid. Please see the flyers below for more details on the event.

If you need a refresher about the event and how much fun it is check out the latest StormFest video below from 2023.

Can’t commit to all three days? Consider becoming a volunteer.

Please apply for this opportunity by May 6, 2024!

Why should you participate?

Gain valuable, hands-on experience teaching environmental science to youth (great resume builder!)

StormFest provides people a chance to interact with other local environmental professionals. You never know what kind of connection you will make!

StormFest provides an opportunity to connect with the next generation of environmental stewards.

Application links:

Questions?

Please reach out to [email protected] or (425) 686-8107.