For a fourth time, Zenith Holland Nursery in Des Moines has been awarded “Best Plant Material’ in the city living category of displays at the 2024 Northwest Flower and Garden Festival.

To win once is a great honor, but to do so four times is proof positive that their commitment to excellence and high quality is not a fluke but a guiding principle that sets their business apart.

If you have ever shopped at Zenith Holland Nursery you will surely agree that it is a destination for out of the ordinary home, garden and gifts showing that commitment. If you haven’t visited…why not? Perhaps you don’t want to be inspired? Don’t like unique and delightfully presented goods? Surely not! Come check them out to get all the ideas to bring Spring to your home and outdoor spaces.

What’s more you can even enjoy Happy Hour savings Mondays through Fridays from 5–7 p.m. on everything you need to turn the corner into spring.

For instance, their winning display included stand out beach-y glass, driftwood and stone yard art. These enchanting pieces are crafted in serene tones of grey and muted turquoise; just one of the styles from their extensive collection of yard and garden art.

To bring a seasonal touch to your home come check out their large selection of Spring and Easter gifts and homewares. Bunnies, chicks and pastel hues are in abundance. They are also excited about a new easy going clothing line featuring flowing fabrics, sun hats and styling to lead you into summer.

Other gift shop goodies include artisan organic high-quality teas and all the ceramics to serve them. Get a jump on Mother’s Day now for best selection.

Lavender in so many iterations is a key category right now. From simple fresh bundles to dryer bags and even lavender stuffed Teddy bears you will love all the ways you can incorporate this aromatic herb into your home. Long prized as an essential fragrance promoting mindfulness and soothing, fresh lavender has an added benefit of repelling some insects. You’ll even find sachets and lavender jelly in the abundant display of goods.

And of course, now is the time to bring a little color back to your front porch or backyard. Now is the time for pre-sprouted packs of bulbs, cheerful pansies, blooming heather, primroses and the ever-entrancing ranunculus to brighten your entry, patio or flower beds.

Stop by Des Moines’ oldest business today for a browse, or some happy hour savings. They’re open daily from 9 a.m.–7 p.m., right off Marine View Drive in Des Moines and the smiles and advice are always free.

Come see for yourself why Des Moines’ oldest business is also one of the best!

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: (206) 878-7002

Website: https://www.zenithholland.com

