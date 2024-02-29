All are invited to come out to Des Moines Beach Park Meadow for a leisurely and fun-filled egg hunt at the annual ‘Eggstravaganza’ on Saturday, Mar. 30, 2024.

There will be crafts, contests, prizes, and photo opportunities with the Bunny.

Photos will be taken at this event and posted to the Parks & Recreation Facebook Page.

Rain or shine, there will be plenty of eggs to find!

Pre-registration and payment are required online, cost is $5 per child which includes the egg hunt, prizes, photo ops, and refreshments for the whole family.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1418332978777974/

WHEN: Saturday, March 30: 9–11 a.m.

TICKETS: $5/child, $10 DAY-OF

WHERE: Beach Park Meadow: 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198: