The Des Moines Police Department is reported that Xavier LM Landry, 15, has been missing since Feb. 26, 2024.

Xavier is 5’05” tall and weighs 140lbs.

He was last seen at his residence on Feb. 26, 2024.

Xavier has been seen wearing a Red and Black Coat.

Police said he may have gone to the Rainier Beach neighborhood.

If you have any info on his whereabouts, please contact the Des Moines Police Department at (206) 878-3301.