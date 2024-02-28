Courtesy Normandy Park–based @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder comes this stunning and beautiful drone video, showing ‘Gustnadoes‘ ominously moving in like Stephen King styled monsters over Three Tree Point and Normandy Park on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

“First time I have seen or heard of Gustandoes on the Puget Sound – blew my mind yesterday,” Snyder said.

Make sure you watch this amazing video in full screen at 4K (running time 2-minutes, 18-seconds):

Another Major Storm Incoming

The National Weather Service is warning of another major storm coming in, and has issued a Flood Watch and a Wind Advisory:

“A strong frontal system will move across the area Tuesday night through Wednesday night bringing a round of moderate to heavy rainfall to western Washington and possible flooding.”

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Seattle WA

200 PM PST Tue Feb 27 2024

Including the cities of Lacey, Seattle, Shelton, Olympia, Chehalis, Tumwater, Tacoma, Aberdeen, Hoquiam, and Fords Prairie …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

AFTERNOON… WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Grays Harbor and Mason. In west central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce and Thurston. WHEN…From late tonight through Thursday afternoon. IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A rising snow level, moderate to heavy rain, and to a lesser degree low- to mid-elevation snowmelt will potentially produce enough runoff to cause minor flooding of some streams and rivers. The Olympics and Cascades could see 3 to 5 inches of rain. The snow level will rise Wednesday to 4500 feet. Based on the degree of snow level changes, it`s relation to precipitation, and the amount of precipitation and snowmelt makes for a fair amount of uncertainty on what, if any, rivers will flood. The exception is the Skokomish River which is highly likely to exceed flood stage and possibly Moderate

Flood. http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

150 PM PST Tue Feb 27 2024 Tacoma Area-Hood Canal Area-Seattle and Vicinity-Bremerton and Vicinity-Including the cities of Tacoma, Shelton, Seattle, Bremerton,and Silverdale …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY… WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. WHERE…Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity. WHEN…From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Wednesday. IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Here’s Snyder’s latest video that warns of another “Pacific NW Major Storm (YES, ANOTHER) incoming”:

Detailed Forecast

Tuesday Afternoon : Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 43. South wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Rain. Temperature rising to around 46 by 5am. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday : Rain. High near 49. Windy, with a south southwest wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night : Rain. Low around 38. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday : Rain before 10am, then rain and snow between 10am and 1pm, then rain after 1pm. High near 44. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night : Rain before 10pm, then rain and snow likely. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday : Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 4pm. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night : A chance of rain before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday : A chance of rain and snow before 4pm, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night : A chance of rain before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday : A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night : A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday : A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Monday Night : A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.