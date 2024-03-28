A Flower Designer Luncheon fundraiser will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2024, starting at 11 a.m. at the Normandy Park Cove:

Greater Seattle District Presents

“Awash In Memories”

Thursday, April 18, 2024 at the Normandy Park Cove

Doors open at 11:00 a.m.

Join Us for a day of design, food and friendship.

Donation: $30.00

Watch 10 NGC designers create amazing designs with sculptures and materials presented to them minutes before they begin!

Let them compete for the coveted title of Designer of The Day!!

Everyone in attendance gets one vote!

There will be lots of fun, laughs and education all rolled into one…

(And, not least, enjoy a delicious lunch.)

Tickets & Location:

Lona Carter or Carolyn Erickson

The Cove is located at 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive, Normandy Park, WA 98166:

