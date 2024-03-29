The Des Moines Legacy Foundation’s 2024 International Sculpture Day will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, kicking off with a walking tour of the city’s public art, hosted by the Waterland Walkers and starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Des Moines Library.

The International Sculpture Day event – which will run from 1–4 p.m. at George C. Scott Studios (map below) – will feature glass sculpture making projects for youth and parents.

George C.Scott, famous glass artist, will personally conduct the hands-on sessions to a small group at a time.

Not only will there be an exhibition of maquettes, or small sculptures, by various artists; There will be special artist features by Kyle Ocean and Asenath Lizáragga, who will be onsite to talk about their work and answer questions.

Also featuring sculpture projects outside for kids of all ages, using wood, beads, and other materials. Assistants will give one-on-one help to those participating.

NOTE : Working with glass can be dangerous, so small children can not participate, however there will be all ages friendly activities available. That evening the sculptures will be fired and can be picked up the following day.

George C. Scott Studios is located at 22220 7th Ave. S., Des Moines, WA: