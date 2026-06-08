Residents of the Huntington Park West 55+ community in Des Moines are inviting the public to a two-day fundraising sale this coming weekend to help support updates to the neighborhood clubhouse.

According to organizers, more than 200 homes have donated hundreds of items for the event, including pots and pans, jewelry, artwork, luggage, collectibles, tools and other household goods. A bake sale featuring homemade treats will also be part of the fundraiser.

The sale will be held Friday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the clubhouse at Huntington Park West, located at 1000 S. 248th Street in Des Moines (map below).

Organizers encourage shoppers to arrive early for the best selection.

Funds raised during the event will go toward improvements to the Huntington Park West clubhouse, a central gathering place for the community.

About Huntington Park West

Established in 1970, Huntington Park West Homes Association is a private 55+ residential community consisting of 340 homes—including single-family residences, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums.

Homeowners share ownership of the streets, sidewalks, greenbelts, medians, Clubhouse, swimming pool, and other common areas. Visitors often note our beautifully maintained surroundings — community spirit is central to life here.

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