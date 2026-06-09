One of MIBBB Fest’s most unexpected and beloved events is making its return – Sparky’s Revenge Flying Disc Dog Tournament will take place on Sunday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at the Des Moines Field House.

This free event will bring together more than 20 competitive teams from Summit Disc Dogs for a high-energy, family-friendly showcase of skill and athleticism.

Originally introduced in 2025, Sparky’s Revenge quickly became a standout moment of the festival, blending elite canine sport with the uniquely offbeat storytelling that defines MIBBB Fest.

The event draws inspiration from a lesser-known detail of the 1947 Maury Island Incident, in which falling debris from a flying disc allegedly, and tragically, killed a dog named Sparky. In true MIBBB fashion, the story has been reimagined into something a little more… participatory.

“Now, nearly eight decades after the flying discs got Sparky, the dogs get to go after the flying discs,” said MIBBB Fest co-founder Steve Edmiston. “This event isn’t just family friendly, it might be the easiest and most Dad-friendly event imaginable for Father’s Day.”

The Summit Disc Dogs club was the March Season 2026 World Champion in the K9 Toss & Fetch Worldwide League. The competition features a fast-paced, bracket-style competition where handlers and their dogs compete in timed, precise flying disc pitch-and-catch, combining speed, coordination, and gravity-defying catches. The competition is announced live, teams will compete for two rounds, and one dog will be crowned the ultimate “Sparky.”

In addition to the main competition, attendees can enjoy a halftime skills exhibition highlighting advanced techniques and freestyle performances from some of the sport’s top teams.

The event will host Prison Pet Partnership of Gig Harbor, the nation’s first prison-based animal program, with a four-decade legacy of providing second chances with hands-on vocational training, service-dog development, supporting community pet needs, and empowering incarcerated individuals with professional skills, purpose, and hope. Des Moines vendor Tails and No Tails will provide a curated selection of pet (and pet-people) merchandise.

Free and open to the public, Sparky’s Revenge offers a playful entry point into the MIBBB festival experience, welcoming families, dog lovers, and curious spectators alike. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or may sit on the grass hillside east of the fields.

As part of the broader MIBBB Fest weekend, the event reflects the festival’s signature blend of historical inspiration, community engagement, and not taking itself too seriously, while still delivering something genuinely impressive.

Event Details

What: Sparky’s Revenge Flying Disc Dog Tournament

When: Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 11 a.m.

Where: Des Moines Field House (map below)

Cost: FREE!

About MIBBB Fest

MIBBB Fest is an annual festival in Des Moines, Washington, inspired by the 1947 Maury Island Incident and the cultural legacy of Men in Black lore. Blending history, humor, and community, the festival attracts visitors from across the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

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