Des Moines-based glass artist George C. Scott will be holding an Introductory Glass Art Workshop this coming Saturday, Mar. 23, 2024.

Scott’s public glass art installations can be seen in airports, resorts, and parks around the world. (Pictured at right, his Octavia public art installation in Des Moines.) He’s also received private commissions from clients including Jack Nicholson, Bette Midler, Kenny Loggins, Jeff Bridges, and many more.

Scott has been working out of his studio in Des Moines for the last 20+ years and will be holding a rare, hands-on introductory glass workshop in that space on Saturday, Mar. 23, 2024.

Techniques that will be explored include glass fusing, stained glass and glass casting – emphasis will be determined by the interests of the group.

Space is limited.

$100 fee includes all materials and supplies. Pre-registration is required.

Learn more about George C. Scott Studios, and to register for the class, click here or call 206-271-2113.