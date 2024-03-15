EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer has been a member of the Directors Guild of America since 1988.

On Friday, Mar. 15, 2024, Laborers’ Local 242 – an affiliate of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) – held a groundbreaking ceremony in Des Moines to commemorate the construction of a new training facility.

Ground was broken on the expansion of their current training facility due to increased demand for construction craft Laborers in King County through City, County, State and Federal funding. This includes funding for new projects under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Inflation Reduction Act, and the new PLA Executive order from the Biden Administration.

The new facility will host the Northwest Laborers’-Employers Training Program and will provide opportunities for Apprentices and Journeyworkers in LIUNA to further their knowledge and skills at a world-class training facility.

The groundbreaking was conducted by Laborers’ Local 242 Business Manager, Dale W. Cannon and Washington & Northern Idaho District Council of Laborers Business Manager, Stacy Martin.

“This training building sets the stage for future growth of LIUNA’s membership by providing more opportunities for our trained and skilled workforce, and for meeting our goal of 10% growth year after year,” said Dale Cannon, Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer, Laborers’ Local 242.

The groundbreaking ceremony sets off the official start of construction of the new facility and celebrates the future of skilled workforce and apprenticeship in King County. It will also set the precedent for providing members more work opportunities, Signatory Contractors the ability to hire skilled laborers and more opportunities for apprenticeship and training.

“Foushée is proud to be in our fifth decade of partnership with Laborers’ Local 242,” said John Dolence, Project Executive, Foushee Construction. “Their membership play a critical role on each of our projects by providing a commitment to craftsmanship, continual improvement, and professionalism. Foushée is excited to work with Laborers’ Local 242 and the Northwest Laborers’-Employees Training Program in their mission to deliver a world class training center. This facility will provide the training required to ensure the Puget Sound’s construction industry delivers buildings to support industry and house our communities.”

LIUNA members were joined by high level speakers such as Dow Constantine; Congressman Adam Smith, Congresswoman Kim Schrier, Des Moines Mayor Traci Buxton, Sen. Karen Keiser, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Chris Reykdal, General President of Laborers’ International Union of North America, Brent Booker, Seattle Building Trades Executive Secretary, Monty Anderson along with other elected public officials and friends of labor.

Photos

Below are photos from the event, courtesy Laborers’ Local 242:

“This groundbreaking represents growth and expansion for the future generation,” said Stacy Martin, Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer, Washington and Northern Idaho District Council of Laborers. It is a monumental step to ensure the workforce needs are met for the industries we represent, our signatory contractors know they can rely on us, and that we are building the communities we work in.”

The Laborers’ Local 242 has been heavily involved in the development of bridges, highways, tunnels and buildings including but not limited to, the Sound Transit Light Rail, Climate Pledge Arena, Alaskan Way Viaduct and projects at the University of Washington.

“This new training facility will help expand the trades workforce, ensuring more people have access to good-paying careers and a path to long-term economic security,” said Dow Constantine, King County Executive. “Thank you to Laborers’ Local 242 for continuing to partner with King County to invest in our region’s future.”

Laborers’ Local 242 serves the Greater Seattle area and is committed to working on behalf of members with the main goal of improving their quality of life. Local members enjoy a family-supporting wage, health benefits and a pension. Local 242 also works closely with contractors and employers to help them in their efforts to be successful in the marketplace. To find out more please go to www.laborerslocal242.com.