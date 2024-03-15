From our friends at WABI Burien:

The Des Moines Waterland Walkers’ next walk will be this Sunday, Mar. 17, 2024, and they’ll be walking from the library and around Des Moines Creek Trail.

All are invited to this free event:

WHEN: Sunday, Mar. 17, 2024, meeting a little before 11 a.m., and starting to walk at 11 a.m.

meeting WHERE: We’ll meet at the Des Moines Library at 21620 11th Ave S.

We’ll meet at the at 21620 11th Ave S. ROUTE: We’ll walk through the neighborhood, down to the waterfront and over to the start of the Des Moines Creek Trail . We’ll walk about 1 1/4 miles up the trail and then cut over and up some steps on a spur trail into the woods above the trail. Finally, we’ll come back out in a neighborhood and walk back to the library. This walk is mostly flat or slightly uphill (on the Des Moines Creek trail). There is one section where there are steps and a single file uphill dirt path through the woods, but it’s relatively short. The total length of the walk is around 3 miles .

We’ll walk through the neighborhood, down to the waterfront and over to the start of the . We’ll walk about 1 1/4 miles up the trail and then cut over and up some steps on a spur trail into the woods above the trail. Finally, we’ll come back out in a neighborhood and walk back to the library. This walk is mostly flat or slightly uphill (on the Des Moines Creek trail). There is one section where there are steps and a single file uphill dirt path through the woods, but it’s relatively short. The total length of the walk is . WHO: All walkers and their four-legged friends are welcome. There will be plenty of room for walkers to spread out so everyone can walk at their own pace.

All walkers and their four-legged friends are welcome. There will be plenty of room for walkers to spread out so everyone can walk at their own pace. MORE INFO: If you have any questions or need help finding us on the day of the walk, please text or call Anna Martin at (206) 501-5726.