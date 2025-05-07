The Orchestra of Flight and the Boeing Employees’ Concert Band will perform a free spring concert this Saturday, May 10, 2025, starting at 2 p.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Burien (map below).

The event is open to the public and promises a lively afternoon of music.

Both ensembles are nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations composed of local musicians, including current and former Boeing employees and community members.

Admission is free, and the concert is made possible by the support of generous donors, including the City of Burien and 4Culture.