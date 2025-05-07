Local nonprofit Y.E.T.I. (Youth Experiential Training Institute) is hosting a movie night this Thursday, May 8, 2025, at Burien’s Tin Theater.

The fundraiser event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $25 per person, with additional donations welcome.

The event will feature a series of short films from Reel Rock, including: Black Ice, Young Guns, and Death of Villains, powerful films that highlight youth, inclusivity, and resilience in outdoor adventure, all core to Y.E.T.I.’s mission.

Attendees will also be entered to win exciting door prizes from top outdoor brands like MSR, Therm-a-Rest, Grayl, and Earthwell.

Funds raised from the evening will support Y.E.T.I.’s accessible outdoor programs, which provide hundreds of students each year with opportunities to hike, climb, bike, kayak, snowshoe, and connect with nature.

Tickets and full event details are available at: