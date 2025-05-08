Five schools in Highline Public Schools are earning state recognition from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) for student growth or academic achievement in the 2023-24 school year, the district announced this week.

“I am proud of our students, staff and families whose hard work led to this recognition,” said Superintendent Ivan Duran. “This achievement reflects their dedication and shows what we can accomplish together. We still have more work to do, but this recognition affirms we are on the right path.”

2023-24 Honorees of the Washington School Recognition Program in Highline:

CHOICE Academy: Achievement Gregory Heights Elementary: Growth Midway Elementary: Growth Raisbeck Aviation High School: Achievement White Center Heights Elementary: Growth

Schools earn recognition in the areas of growth, achievement or a combination of both.

Growth

celebrates the schools making the largest gains on multiple state measures, including progress in closing achievement gaps. Achievement celebrates schools with the highest performance in English language arts, math, graduation rates and other success measures.

Growth is based on one year of data; achievement uses three years to reflect sustained excellence.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) partners with the State Board of Education (SBE) and Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee (EOGOAC) to identify and recognize schools for the program.

More information about the recognition program and process is available here.