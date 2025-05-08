Tukwila Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, 2025 near a restaurant at the Westfield Southcenter Mall.

Officers already assigned to the Southcenter Mall were nearby and responded quickly to reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they secured the area and began their investigation.

Based on the initial findings, an individual fired multiple shots at another person who fled the area.

All suspects involved left the scene before officers arrived.

Police add the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.

“Guy let off an automatic round right outside the restaurant,” a witness said in a Facebook post. “We were looking right out the windows and watched him run by.”

Police said that although no injuries were reported, several nearby business windows were damaged.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation.

Police Seeking Help

Tukwila Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at tips@tukwilawa.gov, via social media direct message, or through their non-emergency line at (206) 241-2121.