REMINDER : This is the finalé weekend for BAT Theatre’s The Sandwich Ministry, a wonderful play about friendship written by Miranda Rose Hall – with its last performances set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In this Pacific Northwest premiere, following a once-in-a-century storm, three women come back together to make sandwiches for neighbors who have been displaced. Together, despite their differences, they look for purpose in a time of uncertainty and try to support each other and those around them.

This touching story of friendship, hope and healing will brighten your day – read our full review here.

Sandwiches Donated to Transform Burien

Sandwiches made during performances are donated to Transform Burien to feed our neighbors in need (read The B-Town Blog’s previous coverage here). A very special shout-out goes to Lavish Roots Catering and Hospitality for their kind and generous donation toward the purchase of supplies for the sandwiches.

The Sandwich Ministry contains some adult language.

Tickets & Discount Code

Note the new earlier start time for Friday and Saturday performances is 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances are 2 p.m. matinees. Show run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Performances are at the Theater at Kennedy Catholic High School, 140 S. 140th St., Burien, WA 98168 (map below). There is plenty of free on-site parking—follow the signs into the parking lot and around the buildings, where the entrance is located for these performances.

Showtimes for the finalé weekend are:

Friday, May 9: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 10: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 11: 2 p.m.

If ticket pricing is a barrier, reach out to BAT at Tickets@BATtheatre.org—theater is for everyone! The Sandwich Ministry is supported in part by 4Culture and the City of Burien.

Also…save $3 off per ticket when you use the codeword “BLOG.”

THE CAST, DIRECTOR AND DESIGNERS

Stage director Maggie Larrick directs the talented cast of Brynne Garman (Joyce), Shawna Petty (Hannah) and Devin Rodger (Claudia). Melissa Carter is the show’s stage manager. The rest of the creative team for the show includes: Rob Falk, lighting design; Cyndi Baumgardner, props design; Eric Dickman, set and sound design; and Maggie Larrick, costume design.

ABOUT BAT THEATRE

Incorporated in 1980, BAT Theatre is a leading producer of affordable, quality live theater serving residents of the Puget Sound region. BAT gives audiences an invigorating theater experience with unusual productions. The theater’s mission is to “welcome and embrace our shared humanity through live theater. We question norms and thrive because of our diversity and energetic commitment to excellence.” As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) entity, BAT operates on revenue from ticket sales, donations, grants and sponsorships, plus volunteer time.