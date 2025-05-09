Residents looking to reduce household waste can learn to make their own sustainable cleaning products at an upcoming workshop hosted by the Burien Recology Store.

This Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the store will offer a hands-on “Roll With It: DIY Reusable Paper Towels” session at its Burien location at 15858 1st Ave S., Suite A100 (map below).

Participants will work with a Recology specialist to create a roll of reusable paper towels designed to replace their single-use counterparts.

The free event is part of Recology’s broader mission to promote waste reduction and support King County’s Waste Zero initiative.

The event is one of several opportunities for community members to engage in sustainable practices and take home eco-friendly alternatives to common household items.

“Join our specialist at the Burien Recology Store and make your own roll of reusable paper towels!”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/16Yo8pNTdC

