Last week, the King County Sheriff’s Office Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team concluded a several month-long joint narcotics operation with Homeland Security Investigations.

The operation targeted a Drug Trafficking Organization responsible for distributing narcotics to Des Moines, White Center, Shoreline, Renton, Seattle, Marysville, Woodinville, Kirkland, Tulalip, Mt. Vernon, and Snohomish County.

The operation involved several warrants, and resulted in the following:

71,000 M-30 Fentanyl Pills

31 pounds of Methamphetamine

2.76 pounds Fentanyl powder

1.12 pounds of Heroin

$7,047 cash seized

1 car seized

2 individuals were booked into the Federal Detection Center (FDC) pending federal charges.

This operation was a collaboration of partners at the Shoreline Police Department SET, City of SeaTac SET, DEA-Tacoma, Burien Police Department, Skyway Patrol, KCSO’s Crime Analysis Unit, and our King County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center.

“Drugs kill, and we’re determined to collaborate with local and regional law enforcement partners to apprehend those accountable for distributing narcotics into our neighborhoods,” police said.

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office.