SAVE THE DATE : All are invited to join the Des Moines Auxiliary on April 20, 2024 at The Cove in Normandy Park for a fun evening of great food & drinks, silent & live auctions and inspiring stories from families at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

“These kids desperately need our help… the help of their community… the help of caring people like you,” organizers said. “Come join in the fun, have a nice evening out and help make a difference in a child’s life!”

The Des Moines Auxiliary of Seattle Children’s Hospital started in 1928 in Des Moines and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. We continue stronger than even in our mission to support Seattle Children’s until every child can have the healthy childhood they deserve. HOPE. CARE. CURE.

Get your tickets today and save with early bird pricing:

All proceeds go to Seattle Children’s Hospital mental health programs and pediatric cancer research.