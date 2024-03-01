KidREACH Tutoring at Grace Lutheran Church in Des Moines is in need of Tutors.

KidREACH (Relating, Educating and Communicating Hope) is sponsored by World Vision, and is an awesome opportunity for volunteers in the community to work one-on-one with students in our community, mentoring, tutoring and helping students to become more confident and knowledgeable when it comes to math and reading skills.

Here’s more info from organizers:

We meet most Thursday nights during the school year, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

We provide training for new tutors and are in immediate need of a tutor for a 4th grader and a kindergartener.

We can also always use substitutes who might be willing to fill in when a tutor has to be absent.

Our program ends on April 25, 2024 for this school year, and we are also welcoming new tutors into our 24-25 program which begins in October.

If interested, please contact Amy Sylvester, KidREACH Site Coordinator for Grace Lutheran Church, 22975 24th Ave S, Des Moines (church #206-878-2460) or [email protected], 206-979-1665.

