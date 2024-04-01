The Success Foundation recently announced that applications are now open for its highly anticipated 2024 Workforce Discovery Lab summer program.

Designed to empower and equip high school students with essential professional skills, the Workforce Discovery Lab offers a transformative opportunity for 30 motivated individuals from Tukwila and Highline public schools.

The Workforce Discovery Lab, a cornerstone initiative of the Success Foundation, aims to bridge the gap between education and career readiness by providing students with the tools and resources necessary to thrive in today’s dynamic workforce.

This year, the program will run from August 5th to August 9th, offering participants five days of immersive learning experiences and career exploration activities with top industries from Southwest King County. Careers will range from Medical Care, Engineering, Hospitality, Retail, Technology, Arts and more.

“At the Success Foundation, we are committed to fostering a future where every individual has the opportunity to succeed,” said Samantha Le, Executive Director of the Success Foundation. “Through the Workforce Discovery Lab, we aim to empower the next generation of leaders by equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to pursue rewarding career pathways.”

Participants in the Workforce Discovery Lab will have the opportunity to:

Develop essential professional skills to enhance their success in any professional setting.

Explore low barrier and high-earning career opportunities available within their community.

Engage in hands-on learning experiences and gain insights from industry professionals.

Network with peers and mentors to build valuable connections for future career endeavors.

In addition to these invaluable learning experiences, all selected participants will receive a $500 scholarship to further invest in their professional development journey.

The Success Foundation’s commitment to empowering individuals and communities through education and workforce development remains steadfast. By providing access to quality education and career opportunities, the Foundation seeks to create a more equitable Southwest King County where every person has the chance to thrive.

Space for the Workforce Discovery Lab is limited, and interested students are encouraged to apply early to secure their spot in this transformative program. Applications are open to students who will be in 9th through 12th grade. To apply and learn more about the program, visit:

About the Success Foundation

The Success Foundation is a charitable enterprise dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through education and workforce development. Founded on the principle of empowering and inspiring future leaders, the Foundation advocates for projects aimed at strengthening education, workforce training, and community progress. Through its initiatives and partnerships, the Success Foundation is committed to building a more equitable Southwest King County where education and workforce development serve as pathways to personal growth and economic vitality.

More info at https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/success.