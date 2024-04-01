A vape shop at Normandy Park Towne Center sustained significant damage early Monday morning after a stolen car was used to smash through the storefront.

Police said that at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2024, suspects rammed a vehicle that was stolen in Seattle through the front of the Tobacco Studio and Vape, causing a considerable amount of damage.

As many as 11 teen suspects then entered the store and stole product before leaving southbound in two other vehicles, at least one of which was also stolen.

Suspects are described as being between 14-18 years old. No other identifying information was released by police.

All suspects were gone by the time Normandy Park Police arrived.

Police did not release descriptions of the getaway vehicles.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.