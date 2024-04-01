A Shredding Event will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Des Moines Senior Activity Center (map below).

This is a free event hosted by the Des Moines Senior Advisory Committee.

It is open to all residents.

Maximum amount per person is 10 file-sized boxes of paper.

Accepted Items:

  • ✔ Paper, such as receipts, bills, bank statements, cancelled checks (staples OK)
  • ✔ File Folders
  • ✔ Envelopes

Not Accepted:

  • ❌ Cardboard
  • ❌ Newspaper
  • ❌ Boxes
  • ❌ X-Rays
  • ❌ Plastic

The Des Moines Activity Center is located at 2045 S. 216th Street:

