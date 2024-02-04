Burien Actors Theatre (BAT) presents the comedy-drama Trouble in Mind, opening Friday, Feb. 9 and continuing through March 3, 2024. Trouble in Mind, written by trailblazing playwright Alice Childress, is a funny, moving and insightful look at who we are and who we want to be.

It’s 1958. An integrated theater company gathers to rehears a new play—the one they hope will be the next big hit. Against the backdrop of misperceptions and stereotypes within the company, veteran Black actress Wiletta Mayer grapples with a once-in-a-lifetime choice to play the lead in a Broadway show or compromise her principles.

The show contains some mature language and mature content, including the N-word. BAT’s policy is to inform audiences of content, but to allow individuals to make decision they feel are appropriate for themselves or the youth and teens in their care.

There will be post-show discussions Feb. 18 and Feb. 25.

Performance Schedule

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. in the Theater at Kennedy Catholic High School, 140 S. 140th St., Burien, WA 98168 (map below). The show runs approximately 2 hours, 10 minutes with one intermission.

Friday, February 9, 2024 8 p.m. Saturday, February 10, 2024 8 p.m. Sunday, February 11, 2024 2 p.m. Friday, February 16, 2024 8 p.m. Saturday, February 17, 2024 8 p.m. Sunday, February 18, 2024 2 p.m. Saturday, February 24, 2024 8 p.m. Sunday, February 25, 2024 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2024 2 p.m.

There is plenty of free on-site parking.

Masks are required at all performances, and will be provided by BAT if you don’t have one.

Tickets & Coupon

Ticket prices range from $7 to $25:

Student tickets are $5.

Enjoy opening weekend deals: Only on Saturday, Feb. 10, all tickets are $13. Only on Sunday, Feb. 11, which is BAT’s Seven Buck Sunday, admission is just $7.

If ticket pricing is a barrier, reach out to BAT at [email protected] – theater is for everyone!

save $3 off for everyone in your party

For tickets and details, go to www.BATtheatre.org or call 206-242-5180 (message only).

Trouble in Mind is sponsored by 4Culture through the King County Lodging Tax and the City of Burien.

The Cast, Director and Designers

Stage director Jasmine Lomax directs the talented cast (in order of appearance) of Michelle Blackmon (Wiletta Mayer), Greg Michaels (Henry), Hebron Solomon (John Nivens), Star Wynn (Millie Davis), Rebecca Reeder (Judy Sears), Seyvon West (Sheldon Forrester), Anthony Winkler (Al Manners), Eddy Bingham (Eddie Fenton) and Ian McIntire (Bill O’Wray). Heather Bernadette is the show’s stage manager.

The rest of the creative team for the show includes: Rob Falk, lighting design; Amy Hockman, costume design; Cyndi Baumgardner, props design; Eric Dickman, sound design; and Maggie Larrick, set design.

About BAT Theatre

Exciting live theater has been a tradition in Burien since 1955. Incorporated in 1980, BAT Theatre is a leading producer of quality live theater serving residents of the Puget Sound region.

BAT gives audiences an intriguing and invigorating theater experience with unusual productions. The theater’s mission is to “welcome and embrace our shared humanity through live theater. We question norms and thrive because of our diversity and energetic commitment to excellence.”

BAT is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) entity and operates on revenue from ticket sales, donations, grants, sponsorships and volunteers.