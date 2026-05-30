These days, going out to eat can start to feel like financial planning homework. One burger+one drink+one appetizer…HOW much for the vegetarian option? Suddenly your budget took a hit you weren’t expecting.

Fortunately, that’s not the experience at Huckleberry Square.

“Our goal has never been to be the fanciest restaurant in town,” owner David Meinert said. “We want to be the place people can actually come to regularly. Great food, generous portions, friendly service, and prices that still make sense for families, retirees…working people. You know, the community that’s supported us for decades.”

Huckleberry Square is designed to be a neighborhood restaurant that feels like an extension of the community itself. A place where families can afford to still go out without cutting back somewhere else. A place where regulars know the servers, servers know the regulars, and kids are treated like honored guests.

Driven with this intention, the whole team work hard to keep Huckleberry Square a place where people can gather to celebrate, or just catch up, and still leave feeling good about what they spent.

The kids menu is a perfect example. Every item is just $5.99. All the classic kid-friendly options like cherished “breakfast anytime” choices, Grilled Cheese, Noodles with Butter & Cheese, and of course Chicken Tenders or Cheeseburger meals with fries. So affordable, there will be no tears when Junior suddenly decides they only wanted three bites and a chocolate milk.

Adults can order with abandon when they take advantage of Huckleberry’s daily specials.

Monday Steak Night has developed a following all its own. An 8-ounce Choice steak topped with herb butter and a choice of potato (baked, mashed, French fries or smashed) for $13.99 feels like it wandered in from another decade.

has developed a following all its own. An 8-ounce Choice steak topped with herb butter and a choice of potato (baked, mashed, French fries or smashed) for $13.99 feels like it wandered in from another decade. Then there’s the Half Price Pasta & Wine Night on Tuesdays , where every pasta dish is 50% off and bottles of wine are also 50% off. It’s the kind of evening where tables fill with friends splitting bottles, couples lingering over dinner, and people ordering dessert because somehow the night still feels affordable.

, where every pasta dish is 50% off and bottles of wine are also 50% off. It’s the kind of evening where tables fill with friends splitting bottles, couples lingering over dinner, and people ordering dessert because somehow the night still feels affordable. Happy Hour might be the best of the bunch! Every weekday from 3–5 p.m., you’ll find a myriad of choices with comfort food as the common denominator: Cheese-Burger and fries for $5.99 Sandwich, cup of soup, and pie for $9.99 Small fish and chips for $6.99 Street tacos for $2 each Plus specials on pints of beer, mimosas, and glasses of wine.

Every weekday from 3–5 p.m., you’ll find a myriad of choices with comfort food as the common denominator:

🍔 Huckleberry Square Specials 🍺 Great food. Great value. Great neighbors. 🎉 Happy Hour • Monday–Friday • 3–5 p.m.: Drive-In Cheeseburger & Fries $5.99 Steak & Fries $12.99 Soup, Sandwich & Pie $9.99 Loaded Baked Potato & Dinner Salad $5.99 Half Nachos $5.99 Small Fish & Chips $6.99 Smothered Fries $5.99 Street Tacos $2.00 each $2 OFF all pints of beer, glasses of wine & mimosas 🧸 Kids Menu Written by an owner with kids! • Huck-a-bear-y Pancake

• 1 Small Pancake & 1 Egg

• 1 Egg, 1 Meat & Toast

• French Toast with Fruit Side

• Grilled Cheese & Fries

• Cheeseburger & Fries

• Chicken Tenders & Fries

• Mac N Cheese & Garlic Bread

• Buttered Noodles, Parmesan & Garlic Bread Kids Soda $2.75 Kids Milk or Chocolate Milk $2.99 Kids Juice $3.25 Kids Hot Chocolate $2.75 Kids Shake $4.99 Kids Sundae or 1 Scoop of Ice Cream $3.49 Family Friendly • Affordable • Serving Burien Since 1979

With values like this, getting together for a mid-week pick-me-up is within reach.

Of course, great prices don’t matter if the service stinks or the food’s mediocre. This is where Huckleberry Square really has an edge. Many of the 37 staff members have been veterans of the “Huck” for years, perhaps because they appreciate being paid fairly, with subsidized healthcare plans and a 401K plan with employer matching. Or maybe they just like the family feel of the team? Either way, it seems to make a difference for customers as well. Don’t be surprised if your server remembers your usual order and asks how your daughter’s softball game went. Connecting with their customers and making their dining experience pleasurable is the heart of this place that’s been in Burien since 1979.

They’re proud of the food, but they’re just as proud of that relaxed “diner’ feeling they create. Knowing that you can come exactly as you are, whether that’s straight from the kid’s soccer games, rolling in for a late breakfast, or a random Tuesday where nobody felt like cooking make Huckleberry Square an easy choice almost anytime. And yet, the clean and cozy atmosphere is not out of place for more notable occasions like reunions, date nights or birthday celebrations. They love hosting all sorts of gatherings.

Large parties can reserve tables in advance, and groups can even reserve their community room for free. With the extensive menu options, even your pickiest eater can find a meal they can enjoy. Whether it’s a birthday, retirement party, rehearsal dinner, baby shower, office gathering, or just an excuse to get everybody together, Huckleberry Square wants to be a place where memories happen naturally.

They invite you to come enjoy generous portions of good food, friendly people, and a room full of life. All at a price you can afford, in a convenient location you know. Why not visit today?

Huckleberry Square Restaurant

14423 Ambaum Blvd SW

Burien, WA, 98166

Hours:

7 a.m.–9 p.m. Daily

Menu:

Contact:

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