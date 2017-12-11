Business, Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Thomas Escajeda of Des Moines wins $180,000 lottery prize

Thomas Escajeda of Des Moines wins $180,000 lottery prize

No Comments Print This Post

Des Moines resident Thomas Escajeda (pictured, left) had big news to share at Thanksgiving dinner this year – earlier that day, he discovered he’d won $180,000 playing the ‘Hit 5’ lottery game.

Escajeda purchased his winning ticket – for half of the $360,000 Cashpot due to two winning tickets – at the Safeway located at 21401 Pacific Hwy S. for the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The winner told Washington’s Lottery officials that his kids have already given him their Christmas wish list and, after some bills are paid off, he’s excited to be able to put those things under the tree for them

“My daughter had surgery last year at Children’s Hospital, and even with insurance, we were still left with a lot of medical bills,” Escajeda said. “Everyone at Children’s, from the parking attendants to the people selling candy in the cafeteria, are all wonderful. We’re thankful my daughter is well now and we’ll be able to have a bigger holiday than anticipated.”

The winner also shared that his wife loves musicals, so he’s thinking he’ll treat her to a trip to New York City to see a show on Broadway.

Proceeds from Washington’s Lottery benefit the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, providing grants to college students statewide. To learn more about Washington’s Lottery, its beneficiaries and to review all up-to-date winning numbers, please visit www.walottery.com.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



