Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Burien, Normandy Park, West Seattle, Phinney Ridge
Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four great Open Houses this weekend!
The first is a move-in ready Rambler in Burien’s quiet Blakley Manor neighborhood:
3BR with 1.75BA on a generous 8395 sq ft lot with a shed and covered patio for year-round use.
Kitchen features newer SS appliances and butcher block counters.
Baths were also recently updated while the roof and HWT are less than 6 years old!
Central AC just in time for summer.
Fresh exterior paint and big driveway with room for an RV or boat!
Close to the new PCC, Trader Joes and access to highways 509 and 518.
Come see!
WHEN:
- Saturday, June 16: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, June 17: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE:
- 16519 4th Ave S., Burien, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $460,000
- MLS Number: 1289176
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.75
- Year Built: 1954
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,220 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,395 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Cable TV
- Fenced-Partially
- Gas Available
- Outbuildings
- Patio
- RV Parking
- Garage-Attached
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
Next is an amazing home with 180 degree unobstructed views of the Puget Sound & Olympic Mountains with fantastic privacy:
Enjoy Views of the ferries, Three Tree Point, shipping lanes and whales from your cover patio or cantilevered deck.
3180 square foot 4 bedroom 3 bath home on a .654 Acre lot.
100 feet of accessible waterfront with stone bulk head.
Great room style, kitchen, dining and family rooms flow together over beautiful hardwood floors.
Incredible property minutes to Seattle and the airport.
Lot A Beach Rights
WHEN:
- Saturday, June 16: 1 – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 19229 Edgecliff Dr SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $1,690,000
- MLS Number: 1305666
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 1957
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,180 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,488 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- 180-degree views!
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- French Doors
- Cabana/Gazebo
- Cable TV
- Fenced-Partially
- Patio
- RV Parking
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The next Open House is a picturesque 1918 Craftsman style home in West Seattle:
Original charm remains throughout including wax glass, original windows, laundry shoot and knobs.
Covered front porch. Spacious living room and dining room.
Dining room is complete with a beautiful chandelier.
Well-sized kitchen has eating nook and adjoins an entertainment sized deck.
Downstairs has one bedroom and craft room/shop area.
Upstairs has three bedrooms.
Master bedroom has city view.
Located on one of North Admiral’s best streets and locations.
WHEN:
- Friday, June 15: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Saturday June 16: 1 – 4 p.m.
- Sunday June 17: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 2121 41st Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $949,950
- MLS Number: 1305242
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2.25
- Year Built: 1918
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,540 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,750 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dining Room
- French Doors
- Pantry
- Deck
- Outbuildings
- RV Parking
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The final Open House is an impeccable 1901 Craftsman in the heart of Phinney Ridge:
Charming front porch.
Picturesque main floor has spacious rooms, beautiful wood work and built-ins, den (4th bedroom), fireplace and striking dining room.
Fully finished basement has ideal over-sized utility room and large family room.
Private back yard with entertainment size deck.
True two car garage and long driveway.
Rare opportunity on this sought-after tree-lined street.
High walk-ability to shops, metro and easy access to downtown.
WHEN:
- Saturday, June 16: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
- 7016 Sycamore Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $999,950
- MLS Number: 1308782
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Year Built: 1901
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,190 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,600 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- French Doors
- Security System
- Skylights
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
