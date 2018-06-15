Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Burien, Normandy Park, West Seattle, Phinney Ridge

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four great Open Houses this weekend!

The first is a move-in ready Rambler in Burien’s quiet Blakley Manor neighborhood:

3BR with 1.75BA on a generous 8395 sq ft lot with a shed and covered patio for year-round use.

Kitchen features newer SS appliances and butcher block counters.

Baths were also recently updated while the roof and HWT are less than 6 years old!

Central AC just in time for summer.

Fresh exterior paint and big driveway with room for an RV or boat!

Close to the new PCC, Trader Joes and access to highways 509 and 518.

Come see!