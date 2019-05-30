REMINDER: Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market opens this Saturday!

REMINDER : Opening Day for the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is this Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.!

This is a free event held in the north parking lot of the Marina that will run every Saturday through September.

The Opening Day Band will be ‘Just Plain Folk.’

“Welcome back to everyone, farmers and craftspersons, shoppers and fans! We have a lot of fun events planned for 2019. Help us celebrate our community!”

Here’s a list of Farmers:

Amador Farms

Butch’s Baskets

Carnivorous Plants from Mars

Cha New Life Gardens

Emerald City Apiatics

Hayton Farms

Hmong Highland Gardens

JOR Gardens

Maharlika Farms

Martin Family Orchards

Red Hen Greenhouse

RP Guerrero Farms

See Lee Garden

Sidhu Farms

Food Vendors:

Artisans and Specialties:

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market was founded in 2006 as a non-profit organization bringing farmers, artisans, and the local community together around a bountiful variety of vegetables, fruit, honey, cheeses, crafts, flowers, meat and fish, ready to eat foods, education, information and entertainment. Since its inception, the Market has been a prime gathering place for the City of Des Moines and surrounding communities.

The Market supports many food security initiatives and programs, including vendors who accept Senior and Women, Infant and Children (WIC) vouchers for fresh fruit and vegetables, EBT (food stamps) and Fresh Bucks matching programs, and King Conservation District Senior Health Eating Initiative for qualifying low-income seniors. Sponsor and community booths provide a way for local and regional organizations to share what they offer and fundraise for school and social programs.

The market is governed by a volunteer board of directors made up of nine local citizens. The Board’s goal is to make sure the market remains a viable event, promotes Washington farms and products, and enhances of quality of life for the citizens of our community, both in the City of Des Moines and more broadly. The market is funded exclusively from sponsor and foundation donations, public and private grants, and vendor application and stall fees.

More info at https://www.dmfm.org.

