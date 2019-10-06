The “Biggest Halloween Party” ever will take place on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3 – 6 p.m. in downtown Des Moines.

Ghouls and goblins of all ages are encouraged to join in on this free, fun, family event sponsored by Destination Des Moines!

It will be held on Marine View Drive S. and 7th Ave. S., and along side streets between S. 227th Street and S. 216th Street.

Participating businesses will have a poster in their window and provide treats!

For more information, visit www.DestinationDesMoines.org.