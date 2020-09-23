REMINDER : The Virtual Burien Brat Trot is THIS WEEKEND!

All are invited to register today, grab your packet this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, then run or walk it (safely) your own way.

Prefer to ride your bike? Maybe you’re a swimmer or love your skateboard? Feel free to cycle, swim, or ride your own Brat Trot. Run the course we’ve always run, or hit your favorite trail. Brat Trot solo, with your family, or with a small group of friends, following the most recent recommendations of public health. Burien Brat Trot is open to all — adults, kids, families, and four-legged friends. Run, walk, bike, or stroll to support the students and staff of Highline Public Schools!



PACKET PICKUP IS THIS SATURDAY

T-shirt & bib pick-up will be this Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Southgate Masonic Lodge, located at the corner of SW 152nd Street and 10th Ave SW in Burien.

Simply drive up on either side, and masked volunteers will deliver your t-shirts and bibs curbside. You’ll also have a chance to purchase raffle tickets for a pair of roundtrip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. There is no on-site registration this year, you must be registered to pick up race materials.

MORE WAYS TO PARTICIPATE:

Enter your favorite school during registration to help your school win cash in the School Registration Drive ! Help us raise funds through the Brat Trot Partner Program and you may win a pair of roundtrip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines* flies!



*some restriction apply, see the Brat Trot Partner program webpage for more details.

BENEFITS HIGHLINE SCHOOLS FOUNDATION

What does your support mean? Brat Trot registration fees and donations fund programs and financial support the Foundation provides to students, teachers, and staff of Highline Public Schools. As the only nonprofit organization supporting every school in Highline, we offer scholarships to graduating seniors, classroom grants to teachers and staff, and basic needs to students and families. By registering and raising these much needed funds, we are able to continue our work supporting Highline Public Schools.

More info here: https://highlineschoolsfoundation.org/brat-trot-bavarian-fest/